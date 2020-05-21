Record Signing Pat Cummins Looking Forward To Playing IPL For Many Obvious Reasons

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins believes the IPL will be a great way to resume cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus and the high-octane tournament will also help in preparing for the T20 World Cup this year.

Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.5 crores, making him the most expensive foreign player in the IPL.

The 27-year-old said he has been in touch with his owners and is optimistic of playing the tournament this year.

"Whenever I speak to the owners of the team and the staff there, they're still really confident that it can be played at some stage this year," Cummins told SEN on Thursday.

"I was really looking forward to playing it for many obvious reasons, hopefully it goes ahead."

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed over 3 lakh lives globally, forced the shutdown of sports, including cricket, across the world.

"It (IPL) could be a great way to get back into playing cricket (after the COVID-19 stoppage). It's T20, not as cumbersome on your body.

"We've got a big World Cup that is going to be played at some stage, so playing as much high-quality T20 cricket as we can is great."

The 13th IPL, which was scheduled to start in March-end, was indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also put in doubt this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

There is speculation that IPL might be conducted in October-November if the T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed.

In a bid to resume cricket, Boards across the globe are looking at ensuring a bio-secure environment which includes mandatory quarantine periods and other safety protocols.

Cummins, who will begin NSW pre-season training on June 1, said he is ready to do "Whatever it takes to get back playing cricket safely."