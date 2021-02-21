PSL 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League Match

The 2021 season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 started with defending champions Karachi Kings defeating Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets in the opener at National Stadium, Karachi on Saturday. In the second match, last season's finalists Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi. (More Cricket News)

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: 2nd match of Pakistan Super League 2021 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Date: February 21 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 2:30 PM IST/2:00 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Likely XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar (c), Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain and Maaz Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Saqib Mahmood, Ibrar Ahmed and Amad Butt.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Sohail Akhtar (c), Muhammad Faizan, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Samit Patel, Joe Denly, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Tom Abell, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Agha Salman, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal.

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Kamran Akmal (w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravi Bopara, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran.

