Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Haryana Steelers Bag Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou at PKL Auction

The Haryana Steelers bolstered their squad with ten new additions at the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2021 which was held in Mumbai from August 29 to August 31. (More Sports News)

The Haryana Steelers, who finished fifth in the 2019 Pro Kabaddi season, recorded their highest buy in the 2021 PKL Auction when they acquired the all-rounder Rohit Gulia for Rs 83 lakh.

Steelers further bolstered their overseas player contingent when they bagged the Iranians Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou (Raider) and Hamid Mirzaei Nader (All-rounder) for Rs 13.2 lakh and Rs 12.1 lakh.

The other seven additions to the Steelers at the Auction included all-rounder Rajesh Narwal (Rs 10 lakh), all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (Rs 55 lakh), all-rounder Ajay Ghanghas (Rs 10 lakh), defender Vikas Jaglan (Rs 20 lakh), defender Ravi Kumar (Rs 27.5 lakh), defender Surender Nada (Rs 20 lakh) and defender Rajesh Gurjar (Rs 10 lakh).

Haryana Steelers retained Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar and Chand Singh from season 7.

The new young players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30.

The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on August 31. The Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League which was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin from December 2021.

