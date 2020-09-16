Aubameyang Signs New Arsenal Deal: The Numbers That Show His Value To The Gunners

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang committed to Arsenal by signing a new three-year deal on Tuesday. (More Football News)

It is the news Gunners fans have been waiting for, with the captain's contract having been set to expire next June.

Aubameyang's goal return has made the former Borussia Dortmund star a vital player for the London club, but just how valuable is he to Mikel Arteta's men?

Looking at Opta data, it is apparent how important the Gabon international is to Arsenal's hopes of a return to their glory years...

72 - Aubameyang has scored more goals than any other Premier League player in all competitions since making his debut for Arsenal in February 2018. His tally of 72 is one better than Mohamed Salah, but he has brought up his haul in 10 fewer appearances than the Egyptian.

28 - Those 72 strikes represent 28 per cent of all of Arsenal's 253 goals since Aubameyang arrived on the scene, highlighting the incredible impact he has had.

72 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more goals than any other Premier League player in all competitions since making his debut for Arsenal in February 2018 (72), netting 28% of the Gunners’ goals during this period (72/253). Signed. pic.twitter.com/lcd5BlkEWq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2020

55 - When it comes to top-flight goals, only Salah (57) can better Aubameyang's 55 since his maiden outing in the competition, but then Liverpool generally have been more productive than Arsenal over that time.

43 - The 31-year-old's league goals have earned 43 points, or the equivalent of 14 wins and a draw. That is a higher total than any other individual's goals have accounted for, with Tottenham talisman Harry Kane a full 10 points behind.

4 - Aubameyang is one of just four players to have scored 20 or more league goals in each of the last five seasons across the big-five European leagues, putting him in the esteemed company of Lionel Messi (last 12 seasons), Cristiano Ronaldo (last 11) and Robert Lewandowski (last five).

50 - In July, Aubameyang became the sixth-fastest player in Premier League history to reach 50 goals in the competition (79 games) and the ninth fastest in Arsenal's history to reach the landmark, doing so in four games fewer than club legends Thierry Henry and Ian Wright (83 each).

39 - Aubameyang scored 39 per cent of Arsenal's Premier League goals in 2019-20 (22/56) – only Danny Ings (43 per cent) and Teemu Pukki (42) scored a higher ratio of their side's goals during the campaign.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine