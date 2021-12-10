Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Pakistan Hockey Ropes In Dutch Siegfried Aikman As Chief Coach Until 2026

Siegfried Aikman, who coached Japan in the Tokyo Olympics a few months ago, will observe Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy in Bangladesh. He will take over the coaching duties of the teams after the tournament.

Pakistan Hockey Ropes In Dutch Siegfried Aikman As Chief Coach Until 2026
Newly-appointed Siegfried Aikman takes a selfie at the Lahore hockey stadium. | Twitter

Trending

Pakistan Hockey Ropes In Dutch Siegfried Aikman As Chief Coach Until 2026
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T18:02:21+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 6:02 pm

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has roped in Dutch Siegfried Aikman as chief coach for its senior and junior teams until 2026. Aikman has already left with the senior squad for Bangladesh for the Asian Champions Trophy as an observer and will take over the reins of the team after the tournament. (More Hockey News)

“Aikman will be an observer and official in the Asian event where Khawaja Junaid will be the head coach. But later on return, he will take over coaching duties for the national senior team and also assist with the junior players and at the academy,” PHF Secretary-General Asif Bajwa said.

Aikman, 62, who is an FIH qualified coach was also in Bhubaneswar to watch the Pakistani junior players where they finished 11th in the recent FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup.

Aikman, in a statement, said at the moment he doesn’t know much about the Pakistan players and had also had brief discussions with them but he would be preparing long-term and short-term plans for Pakistan hockey.

“While it is essential to start building a strong outfit of players for major events like the Olympics and World Cup, Pakistan hockey at this time also needs some victories to boost the sport,” he said. Bajwa said that the federal government had taken responsibility for paying Aikman’s contractual fees.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

“We have brought in a foreign coach as in the past they have produced good results with our players and we are now preparing for next year’s Asian Games,” Bajwa said. Aikman was the coach of the Japanese hockey team during the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Pakistan has in the past had foreign coaches but profile wise they were in a higher league than Aikman. Under Hans Jorristsma, the Dutch coach, Pakistan won the World Cup and the Champions Trophy in 1994. Roelant Oltmans also guided the side. 

Tags

PTI Pakistan Hockey Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

BWF World Championships 2021: Carolina Marin Withdraws After Failing To Regain Fitness

BWF World Championships 2021: Carolina Marin Withdraws After Failing To Regain Fitness

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi And His Last Cricketing Wish

AUS Vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3: Joe Root, Dawid Malan Revive England At Gabba

Boxing, Weightlifting Among Olympic Sports In Danger Of Losing 2028 Los Angeles Spots

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Series

Pele 'Having Small Chemotherapy Sessions,' To Remain In Hospital For 'A Few Days'

Lionel Messi, Four Months After Leaving Barcelona, Finally Settling In At PSG

Brighton Vs Tottenham, Premier League Game Postponed After COVID-19 Outbreak

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Sports

Villarreal Book Champions League 2021-22 Last-16 Spot; Leicester Fall In Europa

Villarreal Book Champions League 2021-22 Last-16 Spot; Leicester Fall In Europa

PSL 2022: All You Need To Know About Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket League

PSL 2022: All You Need To Know About Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket League

Rohit Sharma: Captain Is As Good As His Team, India Need Virat Kohli's Leadership

Rohit Sharma: Captain Is As Good As His Team, India Need Virat Kohli's Leadership

Smriti Mandhana Ideal Choice To Succeed Mithali Raj As India Captain: Shantha Rangaswamy

Smriti Mandhana Ideal Choice To Succeed Mithali Raj As India Captain: Shantha Rangaswamy

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement