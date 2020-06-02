June 02, 2020
Pakistan Cricket Board To Make Blood, Eye Tests Mandatory For Players Four Times A Year

A senior official of PCB's medical panel said that presently the contracted players had to undergo blood tests and eye scans every six months

02 June 2020
Exterior view of the PCB offices
Courtesy: PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) medical panel is planning to make blood and eye tests mandatory for players four times a year, once cricket activities resume post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

A senior official of PCB's medical panel said that presently the contracted players had to undergo blood tests and eye scans every six months.

"But due to the changing situation because of the coronavirus pandemic we are planning to introduce tests at least four times in 12 months," he said.

He said blood tests and eye scans were mandatory for players and this practice would have to be increased once cricket activities resume because the situation in the world has changed due to the pandemic.

He explained while blood tests were for health reasons, eye scans were done as vision plays a big part in a cricketer's reflex and timing.

The PCB is set to announce a pool of around 30 players on Wednesday, who will be called for a quarantined training camp in Lahore at the national high performance centre to prepare for the tour of England in July.

Pakistan's head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq is planning to take some 25 players to England for three Tests and as many T20 matches.

