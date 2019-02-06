1st T20I: India Suffer Their Biggest Defeat By Runs As Kiwis Win By 80 Runs

RESULT - New Zealand Won By 80 Runs

India lost the first T20 International against New Zealand by 80 runs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, New Zealand made 219/6 with unheralded opener Tim Seifert smashing 84 off 43 balls.

In reply, India were bowled out for 139 in 19.2 overs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored for India with a 31-ball 39.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 219/6 in 20 overs (Tim Seifert 84, Kane Williamson 34, Hardik Pandya 2/51).

India: 139 all out in 19.2 overs (MS Dhoni 39, Shikhar Dhawan 29, Vijay Shankar 27 Tim Southee 3/17, Mitchell Santner 2/24).

India Innings; Target - 220

India suffered their biggest defeat in terms of runs as New Zealand won the first T20I by 80 runs at Wellington. Debutant Daryl Mitchell bowled Yuzvendra Chahal for his maiden wicket and wrapped up the match. This is the eighth time that India have been bowled out in T20Is.

Impossible now? India need 102 off 24 balls. 118/6 after 16 overs. MS Dhoni (23 off 19) and Krunal Pandya (19 off 16) are unbeaten.

Another double blow for India. Dinesh Karthik (5 off 6) and Hardik Pandya (4 off 4) out in a space of four balls in Ish Sodhi's first over. India 77/6 after 11 overs.

Mitchell Santner double leaves India at 65/4 after 8.4 overs. The spinner sent back Rishabh Pant (4 off 10) and Vijay Shankar (27 off 18). MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik are the new men for India.

Shikhar Dhawan (29 off 18) too gone. What a delivery from Lockie Ferguson. At 151 kmph, Dhawan had not chance. Bowled. FoW 51/2 (5.3).

Rishabh Pant arrived in the centre.

RohitSharmagone. Caught at square leg by Lockie Ferguson off Tim Southee. FoW 18/1 (2.2). Vijay Shankar promoted ahead of Rishabh Pant. Shikhar Dhawan keeping India's hunt alive. 28/1 after four overs. Dhawan unbeaten on 24 off 14. Shankar 0 off 4.

New Zealand Innings

New Zealand scored 50 runs in the last four overs, losing two wickets, to post a massive total of 219. Tim Seifert (84 off 43), Colin Munro (34 off 20) and Kane Williamson (34 off 22) were brilliant, then Scott Kuggeleijn hit 20 off seven balls to cap off a good Kiwi innings.

For India, Hardik Pandya got a brace, while other four bowlers also got a wicket each. There were drop catches too.

Three more overs to play in the innings. Kiwis will target more than 200. Bhuvi has conceded 30 from his three. Ross Taylor's warming up. Kiwis 180/4.

Dinesh Karthik pulled off a brilliant catch after a juggling act to send Daryl Mitchell 8(6) back. Wicket for Hardik Pandya. FoW 164/3 (15.0). Ross Taylor joined Kane Williamson.

Then, Yuzvendra Chahal made it two in two balls for India. He had Williamson (34 off 22)caught at deep mid-wicket by Hardik Pandya. FoW 164/4 (15.1). Colin de Grandhomme is the new man for New Zealand.

TimSeifertgone. Khaleel Ahmed yorker did the trick. Seifert made 84 off 43 with seven fours and six sixes. FoW 134/2 (12.4). Daryl Mitchell joined Kane Williamson in the centre.

Tim Seifert reached his maiden T20i fifty in 30 balls, with a single off the ninth over. In the very next ball, Krunal Pandya struck for India, had Colin Munro (34 off 20) caught at long-on by Vijay Shankar. FoW 86/1 (8.2). Kane Williamson is the new man for New Zealand.

New Zealand have posted 66 runs in the power-play. Tim Seifert (33 off 20) and Colin Munro (32 off 16) have started the match on a devastating note. Hardik Pandya bowled the sixth over, and was hit for two fours with 12 runs coming off it.

Both the Indian pacers leaking runs. New Zealand already 44 from 24 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has conceded 19 from his two overs, while Khaleel Ahmed has conceded 25 from one. His second over started with back-to-back sixes, hit by Colin Munro on either side.

Toss

Rohit Sharma won the toss again. And he opted to bowl first at Westpac Stadium.

Rishabh Pant returned for India, as Shubman Gill made way for the flambouyant player. And two Pandya brothers are taking the field together in a while. For the Kiwis, it's a big day for Daryl Mitchell. The 35-year-old batting all-rounder is making his debut.

Teams

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson



India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed