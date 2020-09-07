September 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Nations League: Ansu Fati Becomes Spain's Youngest Goalscorer

Nations League: Ansu Fati Becomes Spain's Youngest Goalscorer

It was a history-making first start for Ansu Fati in Spain's Nations League clash against Ukraine

Omnisport 07 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Nations League: Ansu Fati Becomes Spain's Youngest Goalscorer
Spain's Ansu Fati during their UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine in Madrid on September 6, 2020
AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
Nations League: Ansu Fati Becomes Spain's Youngest Goalscorer
outlookindia.com
2020-09-07T08:22:07+05:30

Ansu Fati became Spain's youngest goalscorer in history with his strike in the first half of Sunday's clash with Ukraine in Madrid. (More Football News)

The brilliant Barcelona forward marked his first international start with a fine effort to make it 3-0 before half-time in the Nations League match being played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Aged 17 years and 311 days, Fati became the youngest player to net for Spain.

It was the culmination of a fine opening period for Fati, who also won the penalty for Sergio Ramos to open the scoring, with a looping header from the Real Madrid defender then doubling Spain's lead.

Fati made his senior international debut off the bench in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Germany.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, Nick Kyrgios And Others Who Have Been Defaulted

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Ansu Fati Football UEFA Nations League soccer Spain national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×