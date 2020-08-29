Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju paid a floral tribute to the statue of Dhyan Chand on the occasion of the hockey legend's 115th Birth Anniversary at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium this morning. This day is also commemorated as the National Sports Day every year. (More Sports News)

Rijiju was joined by other dignitaries during the ceremony and he also took time to address a Khelo India e-pathshala at the stadium.

"Today is a very important day for all of us, especially the sporting fraternity. Major Dhyan Chand's three consecutive gold medals for India and his exemplary skills and determination makes every Indian proud. On the occasion of this National Sports Day, the govt confers the awards and I would like to congratulate all the award winners for the accolades and honours they have brought to India," mentioned Rijiju.

"The performance of our athletes in the international level has become better. When our players perform better, they have to be recognized and rewarded. If the Govt doesn't recognise their achievements, it will discourage every budding sporting talents we have in India. So, compared to the previous years, the performances of the Indian athletes have gone up considerably and as a result, the number of award winners have also gone up," the Sports Minister said.

"Secondly, there should be a proper process in which you make a choice. For the sports awards, the committee was headed by a Supreme Court judge and all the renowned people from the field of sports. When they take a call there is intense deliberation, discussion and there are set guidelines on the basis of which they have used their judgement. There might be disappointments on certain occasions but sports awards are not for one year. It is the cumulative performance of four years. So if any sports person is left out because of other contenders in the same category, it is rewarded next year. The cumulative performance of four years is taken up . The Minister doesn't decide the awards, the Minister only gives the consent on behalf of the Govt but it is the technical committee which decides," Rijiju said.

Following the proceedings at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Rijiju headed over to the Vigyan Bhavan here where the virtual National Sports Awards are being conducted for athletes who are collecting their awards from New Delhi. They are connected online with the Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

