MI vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores, IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah Eyes 200th T20 Wicket

Mumbai Indians well-rounded bowling attack will be tested in Abu Dhabi today as the defending champions run into Royal Challengers Bangalore's strong batting line-up in another top of the table IPL 2020 clash. A win will will almost certainly guarantee the winning team a spot in the IPL 2020 playoffs. With 14 points from 11 matches, MI and RCB are level on points but defending champions Mumbai have a superior run-rate. (LIVE SCORES | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)





PREVIEW

Both RCB and MI are coming off defeats. While Mumbai Indians suffered a shock eight-wicket defeat against lowly Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. On form, both MI and RCB are on a high and these defeats can at best be seen as blemishes.



How closely these two teams are matched was evident in the first-leg clash between RCB and MI in Dubai on September 28. The match ended in a tie after MI finished on 201 needing 202 to win. RCB won the match via Super Over. The highlight of the match was Ishan Kishan's 99 and Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 60 off 24 balls. MI will need both Kishan and Pollard to fire on Wednesday if Rohit Sharma misses out due to injury.



RCB's batting consisting of Virat Kohli and AB De Villers will face a stiff test against MI's pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson have hunted as a team and have been fairly successful. Bumrah is one wicket away from a 100 IPL wickets and 200 wickets in T20 cricket.



How the teams negotiate the powerplays and the slog overs will decide the outcome of the MI vs RCB contest.

