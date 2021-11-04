Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Men’s Boxing World Championships: Akash Kumar Signs Off With Bronze For India On Debut

In the previous edition of the tournament in 2019, Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik won silver and bronze respectively, for India.

Men’s Boxing World Championships: Akash Kumar Signs Off With Bronze For India On Debut
Akash Kumar (in red) in action against Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in the semifinal of Men's Boxing World Championships in Belgrade. | BFI

Trending

Men’s Boxing World Championships: Akash Kumar Signs Off With Bronze For India On Debut
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T20:44:10+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 8:44 pm

Debutant Akash Kumar (54kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Men’s Boxing World Championships after being bested by Kazakh teenager Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the semifinals on Thursday. The 21-year-old Akash lost 0-5 to end India’s campaign in the marquee competition. (Other Sports News)

Akash became only the seventh Indian male boxer to secure a medal. He also claimed a prize money of $25,000. The Indian started superbly but Sabyrkhan got his measure in a matter of seconds, scoring primarily with his fantastic right crosses to slow down Akash after the early burst.

The 19-year-old Kazakh, reigning national champion of his country, was the less exuberant of the two but was clinical in his execution, not letting slip any chances at scoring off counter-attacks.

Sabyrkhan clinched the opening round unanimously and maintained the lead in the second round as well even though Akash gave a much better account of himself by managing to trouble the Kazakh with his jabs.

However, Sabyrkhan was not to be fazed by Akash's sporadic shots. He was just too accurate for Akash. Despite the loss, the Haryana-lad, who hails from Bhiwani, can be proud of the fantastic performance in his maiden senior international competition.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Akash had upstaged former Olympic silver-medallist Yoel Finol Rivas of Venezuela in the quarterfinals. A product of the Army Sports Institute in Pune, the Services boxer lost his mother to a lung infection in September and competed in the national championships unaware of the tragedy.

His father died more than a decade back after initiating him to boxing and his brother is in jail since 2017 in connection with a murder case. In all, five Indians made the quarterfinals but four of them, including 2015 bronze-winner Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and reigning Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) lost in the quarterfinal stage.

India had secured unprecedented silver through Amit Panghal in the event’s previous edition, while Manish Kaushik had claimed a bronze. India’s previous medal winners at the World Championships were Vijender Singh (Bronze, 2009), Vikas Krishan (Bronze, 2011), Thapa (Bronze, 2015), Gaurav Bidhuri (Bronze, 2017), Panghal (Silver, 2019) and Kaushik (Bronze, 2019).

India were being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.

Tags

PTI Belgrade AIBA (Boxing) Other Sports AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Peng Shuai, Former No.1 Doubles Tennis Star, Accuses China Ex-Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli Of Sexual Assault

Peng Shuai, Former No.1 Doubles Tennis Star, Accuses China Ex-Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli Of Sexual Assault

AUS Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Adam Zampa Takes 5/19 As Bangladesh Out For 73 In Australia Romp

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan To Host West Indies For Six-Match T20, ODI Series In December

Karim Benzema Nets Real Madrid’s 1000th Champions League Goal In 2-1 Win Over Shakhtar Donetsk

ISSF President’s Cup Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker To Lead Seven-Member Indian Team

Live Streaming Of New Zealand Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: Where To See NZ Vs NAM Live - Full Details

'India Will Soar Upwards Under New Head Coach Rahul Dravid', Opines Sunil Gavaskar

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Fifties From Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka Power Sri Lanka To 189/3 In 20 Overs

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Vs Scotland, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Massive IND Vs SCO, T20 World Cup Match

India Vs Scotland, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Massive IND Vs SCO, T20 World Cup Match

‘Hardik Pandya-Rishabh Pant Stand Game Changer Vs Afghanistan’, Feels Sachin Tendulkar

‘Hardik Pandya-Rishabh Pant Stand Game Changer Vs Afghanistan’, Feels Sachin Tendulkar

Rahul Dravid Cheating Case: Enforcement Directorate Impounds Assets Of Wealth Management Firm - Report

Rahul Dravid Cheating Case: Enforcement Directorate Impounds Assets Of Wealth Management Firm - Report

‘Ravi Ashwin A Wicket-Taking Option’, Says Rohit Sharma After T20 World Cup Win Vs Afghanistan

‘Ravi Ashwin A Wicket-Taking Option’, Says Rohit Sharma After T20 World Cup Win Vs Afghanistan

Read More from Outlook

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kedarnath Tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kedarnath Tomorrow

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate reconstruction projects worth Rs 400 crore during his visit.

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

Seema Guha / India believes that a confident Pakistan taking advantage of the India- China standoff in Ladakh has decided to "open the terror tap" in the valley, sources tell Outlook.

Mithali Raj: To Be In The Same Khel Ratna Club With Sachin Tendulkar Is Special

Mithali Raj: To Be In The Same Khel Ratna Club With Sachin Tendulkar Is Special

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj is the first woman cricketer to get the Khel Ratna Award. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family, especially her dad and mum.

Diwali: Indian Army Exchanges Sweets With Pakistan To Mark Festive Spirit Amid Spate Of Killings In J&K

Diwali: Indian Army Exchanges Sweets With Pakistan To Mark Festive Spirit Amid Spate Of Killings In J&K

Naseer Ganai / While the ceasefire along the LoC is in place, October has seen 50 killings in the interiors of J&K.

Advertisement