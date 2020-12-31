December 31, 2020
Corona
Former Milan And Manchester City Forward Mario Balotelli Scores Four Minutes Into Monza Debut

Balotelli made a flying start to life in Serie B with a debut strike after just four minutes for Monza against Salernitana.

Mario Balotelli made a flying start to life in Serie B.
Mario Balotelli made a flying start to life in Serie B with a debut strike after just four minutes for Monza against Salernitana. (More Football News)

Former Milan and Manchester City forward Balotelli signed for Monza - owned by ex-Rossoneri chief Silvio Berlusconi - earlier this month until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old made his second-tier bow on Wednesday, lining up alongside Kevin-Prince Boateng, another former Milan man, from the start at home to the league leaders.

And Balotelli needed just three minutes and 53 seconds to get on the scoresheet as he turned in Carlos Augusto's cross with the first shot of the match and his first touch.

Balotelli has played in the top flight in Italy, England and France but only in Ligue 1, with Nice in 2016, had he previously netted on his debut in a new league.

