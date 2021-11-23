Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Live Streaming Of South Africa A Vs India A: Priyank Panchal Leads India -- Full Schedule, Squads And Live Timings

South Africa A will play a three-match 'Test' series against India A. The Indians have several IPL stars in their squad. Watch live action.

South Africa A will play a three-match 'Test' series against India A. The Indians have several IPL stars in their squad. Watch live action.
Priyank Panchal (L) and Pieter Malan will lead India A and South Africa A in the three four-day matches starting November 23. watch live streaming. | Cricket South Africa

Priyank Panchal (L) and Pieter Malan will lead India A and South Africa A in the three four-day matches starting November 23. watch live streaming.
2021-11-23T15:03:15+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 3:03 pm

Even as India get ready to play New Zealand in the first Test at Lucknow, Priyank Panchal will lead a star-studded India A cricket team in South Africa. The first of the three four-day 'Tests' begins Tuesday in Bloemfontein. (More Cricket News)

 Live streaming of the South Africa A vs India A matches will be available on digital devices and smart TVs. Live action can be seen on SuperSport’s YouTube channel. Play starts at 1:30 PM IST.

 The South Africa A side are focusing all their attention on securing a victory when they take on India A in the first of three four-day encounters being hosted at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

 The three matches will be played between November 23-December 9. The South Africa A squad features a mixture of experienced and emerging talents, with in-form players from the domestic scene given an opportunity to stake their claim for Proteas selection.

 “As a side, our number one priority is to win,” according to South Africa A captain Pieter Malan. At an individual level, that means putting in performances that will help move the team forward and hopefully we can achieve that on the field.

“The selectors have put together a strong squad with a lot of experience, so I am excited to see the guys give it a go. It’s a good opportunity, we are in the middle of our season, so the guys have plenty of overs in their legs and time in the middle.

 “It is always exciting playing against a quality side like India A, so hopefully we can match up well against them and win cricket matches,” Malan added.

 Meanwhile, the India A skipper Priyank Panchal believes his team, which includes Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar, is well-balanced and sticking to their processes will help them overcome their opponents in the series.

“We have a very balanced side and following our processes correctly will get us the best results,” Panchal noted. “It is definitely going to be an exciting tour for all of us. We have prepared very well, and we are looking forward to the series,” he added.

FULL SQUADS

South Africa A: Pieter Malan (captain), Sarel Erwee, Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, Sinethemba Qeshile, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi.

India A: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicketkeeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

India A Tour to South Africa full schedule:

From November 23-26: 1st Four-Day match at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

From Nov 29-Dec 2: 2nd Four-Day match at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

From Dec 6-9: 3rd Four-Day match at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

