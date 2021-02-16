February 16, 2021
Corona
India Vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: Axar Patel Removes Ollie Pope; India Need Four Wickets

Follow here live cricket scores of the second India vs England Test being played at Chennai MAC Chidambaram Stadium. England lead the four-Test series 1-0 but are staring at a huge defeat

Outlook Web Bureau 16 February 2021
Axar Patel is congratulated by Indian teammates after taking an England wicket in Chennai
Courtesy: BCCI
2021-02-16T11:13:20+05:30

It has been all Ravichandran Ashwin show so far in the second Test between India and England. It's Day 4 on Tuesday and the Indian cricket team is on the cusp of a series-levelling and morale-boosting comeback win. Needing an improbable 429 runs to force victory with seven wickets in hand on a spinning Chennai pitch, England surely have their backs to the wall. It's going to be a tall order for Joe Root and the English middle order to handle the Indian spin troika of Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Can England take a leaf out of Ashwin's batting book? The off-spinner scored a defiant hundred to put the match beyond England's hands on Monday but more importantly, showed that the demons in Chepauk's pitch can be tamed with application and a bit of luck. The Indians have looked good in all departments of the game in this Test match so far but Tuesday will test how good a catching team they really are. Virat Kohli is expected to put pressure with his spinners and will expect the close-in catchers to complete the job. Get live cricket scores of India Vs England second Test here.

Day3 Highlights | Live Scorecard | News

