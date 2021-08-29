August 29, 2021
Lionel Messi Set To Make His PSG Debut Vs Reims After Being Named In Squad

Paris Saint-Germain currently sit top of Ligue 1, having scored 10 goals in three wins from three games. They face Reims on Sunday

Associated Press (AP) 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:43 pm
PSG's Lionel Messi runs during players presentation before the French League One match between Paris Saint Germain and Strasbourg, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Aug. 14, 2021.
AP Photo
2021-08-29T15:43:20+05:30

Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday after being included in the squad for the game at Reims. Live Streaming | News

PSG delayed naming its squad from Saturday afternoon until 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The record six-time Ballon d’Or winner and four-time Champions League victor could play his first game in the modest surroundings of Reims.

The 34-year-old Argentine, who led his nation to the Copa America title last month, joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.

Striker Kylian Mbappe was also named in the squad as Real Madrid tries to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.



Lionel Messi Paris Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ligue 1 Football

