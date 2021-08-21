August 21, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PSG Might Accelerate Lionel Messi Debut After Forward Mauro Icardi's Injury

PSG Might Accelerate Lionel Messi Debut After Forward Mauro Icardi's Injury

Messi hasn't played since joining from Barcelona. He trained with PSG team last week but isn't yet match fit

Associated Press (AP) 21 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:32 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PSG Might Accelerate Lionel Messi Debut After Forward Mauro Icardi's Injury
PSG's Mauro Icardi grimaces in pain as he leaves the pitch injured during a French League One match against Brest at the Francis-Le Ble stadium in Brest, France, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. PSG won 4-2.
AP Photo/Daniel Cole
PSG Might Accelerate Lionel Messi Debut After Forward Mauro Icardi's Injury
outlookindia.com
2021-08-21T20:32:56+05:30

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi was due for a scan Saturday after injuring his right shoulder in a French league game against Brest. (More Football News)

The Argentina international was substituted late in PSG's 4-2 victory on Friday night after landing on his shoulder. He was grimacing as he left the field for the locker room.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told French media he hoped it's just a scare but "it doesn't look good."

If Icardi is ruled out for next week, it could accelerate the timetable for Lionel Messi's debut.

Messi hasn't played since joining from Barcelona. He missed a month of training after leading Argentina to the Copa América title on July 10. He trained with the team last week but isn't yet match fit.

PSG plays at Reims next Sunday before the international break. (AP) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC Play Out Goalless Draw Against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Lionel Messi Paris Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Football Ligue 1 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos