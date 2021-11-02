Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round Of HYLO Open In Germany

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen took 36 minutes to get the better of Thomas Rouxel of France 21-17, 21-14.

Lakshya Sen will take on the winner of Tzu Wei Wang vs Felix Burestedt clash in the next round. | Courtesy: Twitter

2021-11-02T20:09:29+05:30
PTI

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 8:09 pm

Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the second round of the HYLO Open Super 500 tournament with a straight set win over Thomas Rouxel of France in Saarbrucken (Germany) on Tuesday. (Badminton News)

Lakshya took 36 minutes to get the better of Rouxel 21-17 21-14.

However, a tough second round awaits the Indian as he faces the winner of the match between fourth seed Tzu Wei Wang of Chinese Taipei and Sweden's Felix Burestedt.

The other Indian in men's singles, Ajay Jayaram will take the court later in the day against fifth seed Rasmus Gemke of Denmark.

Young Lakshya, ranked world number 22, had a decent outing at the Denmark Open and French Open with second round and quarterfinal finishes respectively.

The 20-year-old from Almora was forced to pull out of the event last year after his father and coach DK Sen had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa crashed out in the opening round of the tournament, which was earlier known as SaarLorLux Open.

Sumeeth and Ashwini suffered straight sets defeat against Denmark's Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund. The Indians were no match for their rivals, losing the tie 12-21 13-21 in just 25 minutes.

It was curtains for Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli in the women's singles, losing 18-21 14-21 against Maria Ulitina of Ukraine.

Lakshya Sen Germany Badminton Sports
