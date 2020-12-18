December 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Jurgen Klopp Beats Hansi Flick To The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award

Jurgen Klopp Beats Hansi Flick To The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award

Despite Hansi Flick's remarkable first year in charge of Bayern Munich, Jurgen Klopp was recognised as FIFA's leading coach

Omnisport 18 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Jurgen Klopp Beats Hansi Flick To The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award
Jurgen Klopp
File Photo
Jurgen Klopp Beats Hansi Flick To The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T09:53:42+05:30

Jurgen Klopp has won The Best FIFA Men's Coach award for the second year running after Liverpool's breakthrough Premier League triumph. (More Football News)

Klopp oversaw the Reds' title success in 2019-20, ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight championship.

FIFA recognition for 2020 follows his win in the same award 12 months earlier after Liverpool won the Champions League.

The Liverpool manager pipped Hansi Flick, the Bayern Munich coach, and Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa on this occasion.

Flick came up short despite guiding Bayern to the treble, with glory in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

Remarkably, he was still assistant to Niko Kovac on July 20, 2019 when the period under consideration for the award began.

Klopp clearly anticipated a Flick win in the top coaching award as he responded to Thursday's announcement with surprise.

"I am [shocked]," he said. "I was just sitting here because last year I won it, so then I show everybody the respect when I'm nominated and show up wherever it is."

Told again at the end of his acceptance speech that he was The Best FIFA Men's Coach, Klopp replied: "I'm not but I won the award, so that's good enough."

Liverpool moved back top of the Premier League on Wednesday with a dramatic 2-1 home win over title rivals Tottenham.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sheffield United 2-3 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford Double Spares Dean Henderson's Blushes

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Jurgen Klopp Hansi Flick Football Liverpool Bayern Munich FIFA Football Awards Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos