Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISSF President’s Cup: Indian Shooters Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker Enter Pistol Final

Both the Olympians shot identical scores of 583 in qualification, but Rahi took fourth place ahead of Manu's fifth on higher inner 10s.

ISSF President’s Cup: Indian Shooters Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker Enter Pistol Final
It was triple delight for Manu Bhaker as she also qualified for the gold medal match in the 25m rapid fire mixed team Pistol event. She already won gold with Iran's Javad Foroughi in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. | File Photo

Trending

ISSF President’s Cup: Indian Shooters Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker Enter Pistol Final
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T01:14:09+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 1:14 am

India's Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker qualified for the finals in the women's 25m pistol event on competition day five of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President's Cup in Wroclaw (Poland) on Monday. (More Sports News)

Both the Olympians shot identical scores of 583 in qualification, but Rahi took fourth place ahead of Manu's fifth on higher inner 10s.

The eight-shooter final is scheduled on Wednesday.

It was triple delight for Bhaker as she also qualified for the gold medal match in the 25m rapid fire mixed team Pistol event, assuring her of at least a silver to add to the gold she won with Iran's Javad Foroughi in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Bhaker partnered Turkey's Ozgur Varlik to first make the second qualification stage of eight pairs and then finished second to the Chinese/Estonian combine of Xiao Jiaruixuan and Peeter Olesk to make the gold medal round. That final will also take place on Wednesday.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Among the other Indians on show on Monday, Chinki Yadav finished ninth in women's 25m pistol event with a score of 578, while Anjum Moudgil ended ninth in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions with an effort of 584.

The inaugural ISSF President's Cup is a rechristened version of the ISSF World Cup Finals, where the year's top 12 shooters according to world ranking are invited to determine the best individual athletes of the year in the respective Olympic events.

Individual winners will be awarded The Golden Target along with prize money. Cash awards will also be given to all the shooters in the individual competitions.

Tags

PTI Manu Bhaker (Shooting sports) Rahi Sarnobat Shooting - Sports Other Sports Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Oinam Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Oinam Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Virat Kohli On Last Day As India's T20 Captain: 'The Day I Lose Intensity, I Will Quit'

India End ICC T20 World Cup 2021 On A High, Beat Namibia By Nine Wickets

Lionel Messi Arrives In Argentina For World Cup Qualifiers Against Uruguay And Brazil

Newcastle United Hire Eddie Howe As Manager

Ravi Shastri Defends 'Physically, Mentally Drained' Cricketers, Says India Didn't Even Try To Win T220 World Cup

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona's New Head Coach At Camp Nou - WATCH

Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Era Comes To An End: Look At Indian Cricket's Major Achievement During Their Cracking Stint

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ravi Shastri Says He Is Leaving Rahul Dravid With 'One Of The Greatest Indian Cricket Teams'

Ravi Shastri Says He Is Leaving Rahul Dravid With 'One Of The Greatest Indian Cricket Teams'

Virat Kohli Hints Rohit Sharma As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Virat Kohli Hints Rohit Sharma As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Chattisgarh Stun Mumbai, Bengal Climb To Second Place Behind Karnataka

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Chattisgarh Stun Mumbai, Bengal Climb To Second Place Behind Karnataka

T20 World Cup: James Vince Replaces Injured Jason Roy In England Squad

T20 World Cup: James Vince Replaces Injured Jason Roy In England Squad

Read More from Outlook

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Preetha Nair, Lola Nayar / Many BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana have slashed VAT on fuel.

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Outlook Web Desk / A day after the killing of a police constable in Srinagar, militants gunned down a civilian who reportedly worked for a Kashmiri Pundit shop in the city.

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. He has been Virat Kohli's deputy in the Indian team.

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Seema Guha / The problem arose after a Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Co Ltd, supplied contaminated organic fertilizers to Sri Lankan farmers.

Advertisement