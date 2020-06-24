ISL: Odisha FC Rope In Isak Vanlalruatfela, Paul Ramfangzauva

Odisha FC on Wednesday announced the signings of Indian youngsters Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). (More Football News)

Both Isak and Paul played for I-League side Aizawl FC in the previous season.

21-year-old midfielder Paul hails from Mizoram and played for Aizawl FC under 18 team before making it to the senior team in 2018-19 season. He has now signed with the Bhubaneshwar-based club for three years.

On the other hand, 19-year-old winger Isak was a part of Bengaluru FC U-18 team before starting his professional career with AFC and has now joined OFC on a four-year deal.

Speaking on the new signings, club President Rohan Sharma said: "Today I'm very excited to welcome two very special players, Isak and Paul to our club. Isak is an extremely skillful young winger who has oodles of potential. He's very intelligent and could become the next big winger of India. We have had a good history in developing wingers and I'm sure Isak will be the next winger in our club that makes an impact on the big stage.

"Paul to me is one of the most unheralded midfielders who played in the I-league. I love how he plays and distributes the ball with confidence. He's going to be a big part of our club next season and he's going to create a good midfield room with Vinit and Thoiba."

After joining Odisha FC, Paul said: "I am really happy that Odisha FC showed interest in me. The club management are investing a lot in youngsters which is very good for me and my career. I am looking forward to play for them in the ISL and I am sure that it will be a great opportunity for me to grow further."

Isak added: "I have always aspired to play in the Indian Super League and I am very thankful to the Odisha FC management for giving me this opportunity and putting their trust in me making me a part of the team. I am going to give my best and do everything to achieve the club's goals as I know it is going to help me improve my game and take it to the next level. I can't wait to join my teammates at Odisha FC and play in front of thousands of fans."