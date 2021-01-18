ISL Live Streaming, SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch Match 63 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo will look to add some wins to his team's tally when they take on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium, on Monday. (More Football News)



Chennaiyin have lost just one of their last seven matches. That seems quite impressive, but the two-time champs have had five draws in their last 11 games, on par with their opponents SC East Bengal. Only NorthEast United have played more draws this season than the two teams.



Coach Laszlo hoped his team would do better.



On the other hand, SCEB’s new signing Bright Enobarkhare has made a huge impact for the Kolkata side, who have managed to crawl their way higher after spending most of the first part of the league at the bottom.



However, the Chennaiyin coach is ready for the challenge which awaits his side tomorrow.



Chennaiyin has had to endure many injuries this season, but the coach sounded optimistic and positive.



SCEB are unbeaten in their last six games, and coach Robbie Fowler's team is now just five points below the playoffs position. Fowler believes his side can make it through.



All you need to know about the SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC match:

Match: 63rd match of ISL 2020-21 between SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: January 18 (Monday), 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium,, Goa

Head-to-Head: The two teams have met once which ended in a 2-2 draw.



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



Likely XIs:

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Keisam, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa; Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr.



SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Raju Gaikwad, Daniel Fox; Ankit Mukherjee, Mohammed Rafique, Haobam Tomba, Matti Steinmann, Bikash Jairu; Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine