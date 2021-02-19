All India Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee on Friday cleared FC Goa captain Edu Bedia of charges of "unsporting behaviour" and decided not to impose any additional punishment after he was show-caused for an allegedly violent foul on an opponent during an India Super League match. (More Football News)



Bedia was show-caused by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee following an incident that occurred during the injury time of the match against Chennaiyin FC on February 13 at Bambolim, which ended in a 3-3 draw.



Video footage of the incident seemed to show Spaniard Bedia allegedly biting Deepak Tangri while getting up after the Chennaiyin FC player fell on top of him while competing for the ball.



But the AIFF DC acquitted him of charges relating to "unsporting behaviour" towards Tangri.



"The AIFF body was satisfied with the player's response and all other evidence presented during a hearing with Bedia. The FC Goa captain has already served a 1-game suspension owing to accumulated cautions," the ISL said in a statement.



Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous was, however, handed an additional two-match ban and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh for "gross, serious indisciplinary unsporting acts and misdemeanours" during his side's ISL game against FC Goa on February 8 at Bambolim.



The Committee found Boumous guilty of "insulting and defaming match officials".



The player received his fourth caution of the season before a direct red card during injury time of the game. While he was automatically suspended for two games, his ban will now stretch to four matches.



Boumous will miss Mumbai City FC's remaining games in the league phase. He will be eligible for selection again in the play-offs. The club has already secured a play-offs berth.



Also, there were no additional sanctions imposed on Hyderabad FC's Mohammed Yasir after his red-card incident against SC East Bengal on February 12.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine