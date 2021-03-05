ISL 2020-21, Semi-final: Mumbai City Rally To Share First-leg Honours With FC Goa

FC Goa missed the chance to enter the second leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 semi-finals with an advantage as they squandered a lead twice in their 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. (More Football News)

Goa broke the deadlock through Igor Angulo's penalty (20') before his goal was canceled out by Hugo Boumous (38'). Goa took the lead again through Saviour Gama (59') but Mourtada Fall (62') soon netted a vital equaliser to help the Islanders escape with a vital point.

The first-half proved to be an entertaining affair with both sides keeping each other on their toes. Goa dominated the first half and fashioned better chances but Mumbai clawed their way back to keep the scoreline level at the break.

Mumbai keeper Amrinder Singh was called into action early on, making a routine save in the fifth minute. Jorge Ortiz's cutback found Gama whose effort was parried away for a corner.



But, just moments after being denied a penalty, Goa were awarded one when Mandar Rao Dessai clipped Ortiz in the box. Angulo stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent Amrinder the wrong way to notch his 13th goal of the season.

Goa were forced to make a substitution soon after the half-hour mark when Seriton Fernandes was stretchered off, replaced by youngster Leander D'Cunha, who made his first ISL appearance.

The side to concede the most goals from set-pieces, Goa's weakness was exposed again as Boumous came back to haunt his former team.

Ahmed Jahouh took a quick free-kick and released Boumous, who attempted a pass on the right. The ball fell back into his path following a deflection off Gama and the Frenchman drilled his volley into the bottom corner to mark his return, after a four-game ban, in style.

Mumbai dominated the proceedings after the break but it was Goa who scored against the run of play around the hour mark, after a stunning solo goal from Gama.

The full-back made a marauding run at the heart of Mumbai defence before unleashing a long-range shot that found the bottom corner.

But their lead lasted for three minutes as Fall, the man who scored the winner to hand Mumbai the League Winners Shield against ATK Mohun Bagan, found the net again. Jahouh's cross found an unmarked Fall, who placed his header into the back of the net with ease.

The closing stages were scrappy with both sides struggling to fashion clear-cut chances. However, a draw, in the end, means both teams will have all to play for in the second leg.

Key match facts:

o FC Goa and Mumbai City have shared consecutive draws in the league for the first time since their first ISL encounters back in November 2014.

o Mumbai have won only two of their last nine league games against Goa, losing five and sharing two draws.

o FC Goa are unbeaten in the 11 games they've been leading the score this season in the ISL (W7 D4). On the other hand, Mumbai City have already won three games after being behind, more than any other side in this competition. They were trailing in nine games so far this season including today’s (W3 D2 L4).

o FC Goa have won only one of the 11 games they were drawing at half-time in this season of the Indian Super League (D7 L3), including today’s match. While Mumbai City FC have won three of their eight games they were drawing at half-time, losing two and drawing three.

o Among the four team who have qualified for the semi-finals, FC Goa have scored the least number of penalties, three including the one scored today. They have scored all three penalties awarded to them so far this season.

o Mumbai City midfielder Hugo Bourmous last scored a goal during his previous appearance in the Indian Super League, which was also against FC Goa when the sides met on 8th February and drew 3-3. He has now two goals against FC Goa this season, the most against any team of this competition.

o FC Goa Igor Angulo has now scored 14 goals this Indian Super League season, level with ATKMB striker Roy Krishna – the highest in the league. While Angulo has scored three penalties, Krishna has scored four.

o Angulo has scored against nine of the 10 opponents he has faced so far in the ISL this term, only failing to find the net against ATK Mohun Bagan so far.

o FC Goa’s Igor Angulo and Mumbai City FC’s Hugo Bourmous scored their goals from their very first shot on target during the semi-final. FC Goa had scored both their goals from their first two shots on target.

o Mumbai City FC’s defender Mourtada Fall has scored 13 goals in the ISL, all of which were scored with his head, the joint-highest goals scored with the head in the ISL along with India and Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri. Nine of his 13 goals in the competition have been scored away from home.

o Mumbai City striker Bartholomew Ogbeche was the only player who managed more than a single shot on target in this game (2).

o Mumbai City FC midfielder Raynier Fernandes registered a 100% passing accuracy in the match against FC Goa. All 38 of his passes were successful.

