IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Need To Shift Gears

After Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a heart-breaking defeat against Mumbai Indians on April 13, their superstar Andre Russell said "it was not the end of the world for KKR." With a win and a loss so far in IPL 2021, skipper Eoin Morgan is yet to justify the faith the team management has shown in him as captain. Russell and Morgan are yet to hit a purple patch and the runs have mainly come from the relatively inexperienced top order. It's time for KKR to shift a gear and although they have lost their last three games against RCB by big margins, Sunday will be a fresh day for them. Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only unbeaten team in the IPL 2021 so far. They will look for a hattrick of wins and maintain their position at the top of the table. Virat Kohli may not have scored a fifty in his last six IPL games but the RCB captain has his best strike rate (146) against KKR. Kohli is 56 runs shy of 6,000 IPL runs. The best thing about RCB has been Glenn Maxwell. The Aussie has added muscle to the middle-order. So RCB are no more a top-heavy team. Additionally, their bowlers have taken 18 wickets in two matches. This is the first day game of IPL 2021 and hence the dew factor will not matter. Get here live cricket scores of RCB v KKR in Chennai.

