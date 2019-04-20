﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, RR Vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav Takes A Nasty Body Blow As Jofra Archer Misses The Target – WATCH

IPL 2019, RR Vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav Takes A Nasty Body Blow As Jofra Archer Misses The Target – WATCH

Suryakumar Kumar chipped in with 34 runs but it wasn't enough for Mumbai Indians lost to Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in their IPL match

Outlook Web Bureau 20 April 2019
IPL 2019, RR Vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav Takes A Nasty Body Blow As Jofra Archer Misses The Target – WATCH
Screengrab: IPL
IPL 2019, RR Vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav Takes A Nasty Body Blow As Jofra Archer Misses The Target – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-04-20T21:21:50+0530

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav survived a nasty body blow during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday.

He played the third ball of the 12th over, bowled by Jaydev Unadkat, to backward point. Jofra Archer fired a throw at the bowler's end. But the ball missed the target and hit Suryakumar on the back.

Watch it here:

Steve Smith (59 not out) played a captain's knock as RR kept their playoff hopes alive after defeating MI by five wickets.

Despite wickets falling at regular intervals for Rajasthan, Smith kept one end intact and ensured that his team crossed the line with five balls to spare. Smith's innings was laced with five boundaries and a six.

Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag too supported their skipper with useful knocks of 35 and 43, respectively.

For Mumbai, Chahar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/29 while Bumrah bagged one wicket.

Earlier, put into bat, Mumbai put up 161/5 with opener Quinton de Kock hitting a scintillating 65-run knock. Apart from de Kock, Suryakumar chipped in with a valuable 34 while Shreyas Gopal once again starred with the ball for Rajasthan, conceding just 21 runs from his four overs besides picking up two wickets.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jaipur Cricket - IPL Cricket Video IPL Video Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Asian Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa Starts On A Positive Note; Lovlina Borgohain, Deepak Reach Quarterfinals
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters