﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019: MS Dhoni Looks In Ominous Form As Chennai Super Kings Hit Nets – Photos & Videos

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni Looks In Ominous Form As Chennai Super Kings Hit Nets – Photos & Videos

CSK will take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener on March 23 at Chennai.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 March 2019
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni Looks In Ominous Form As Chennai Super Kings Hit Nets – Photos & Videos
Courtesy: Twitter (@ChennaiIPL)
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni Looks In Ominous Form As Chennai Super Kings Hit Nets – Photos & Videos
outlookindia.com
2019-03-17T18:04:52+0530
Also Read

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings started their practice session ahead of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. And as expected captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the centre of attention.

Dhoni, 37, was rested for the last two ODIs against Australia in the just concluded five-match series. But the experienced wicketkeeper's absence was felt as his heir apparent, Rishabh Pant failed to perform as expected. The youngster was even haunted with 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants during the penultimate match at Mohali.

Dhoni landed in Chennai on Friday, and on Saturday, he was seen getting busy in the nets. And he looked in ominous form. Here are photos and videos:

CSK will take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener on March 23 at Chennai.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Chennai Cricket Cricket - IPL Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress Has Done Nothing For Dalits, No Reason To Support It In UP: Bhim Army Vice-President
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters