RCB Vs SRH Live Blog: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to sign off a devastatingly poor Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season with a win in front of the home crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. But it will not be an easy task against SunRisers Hyderabad, who are chasing a playoff spot. Follow live coverage and live cricket score of the 54th match of IPL 2019 here

Outlook Web Bureau 04 May 2019
Jonny Bairstow and David Warner scored centuries to set up a massive 118-run win for SRH against RCB in the first leg this season
2019-05-04T14:02:02+0530

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Here are the live updates and live cricket score of DC Vs RR IPL match from Bengaluru.

PREVIEW | SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE

2:00 PM IST: What to expect?

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing for pride after their hopes of entering playoffs went up in smoke after their match against Rajasthan Royals was abandoned due to rain.

But, SunRisers Hyderabad would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs when they clash with laggards RCB.

The defeat against Mumbai Indians via Super Over must be hurting but they need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 14, good enough to stay in top-4.

Despite their defeat against Mumbai, Hyderabad's net run rate is +0.653, which is superior to others in contention for the playoffs.

Even if Hyderabad lose their last match, they can still reach playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab don't win more than one of their last two matches.

In the absence of their batting mainstay David Warner, young Manish Pandey (71 off 47 balls) shouldered the responsibility pretty well in the last match against Mumbai as he pushed the match into the super over after he carted Hardik Pandya for a last-ball six to bring the scores level.

