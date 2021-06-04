June 04, 2021
Due to the COVID-19 surge in the national capital, the Delhi government had ordered the shutting down of all premises that don't fall under the essential category

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to allow them to operate from their office premises for completing administrative work linked to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. (More Sports News)

Due to the COVID-19 surge in the national capital, the Delhi government had ordered the shutting down of all premises that don't fall under the essential category.

However, the number of cases has reduced in recent days and the capital is inching towards easing of restrictions.

"We request and appeal to You Sir to allow the office of Indian Olympic Association to function from Monday 7th June 2021 to enable IOA to upload the mandatory required data," Batra wrote in his letter to Kejriwal.

Batra had announced on Thursday that India will have a 190-member contingent with around 125 to 135 athletes in Tokyo.

The administrative work which includes filling up forms and other operational work isn't always possible to be completed from home, Batra wrote.

"The Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics has to go to Tokyo in July 2021. A lot of exhaustive data is to be filled online for approximately 240 athletes and officials going to Tokyo," he stated.

"This work requires tremendous amount of time and we are now running out of time due to lockdown and will make it difficult to complete uploading the data by working from home," he further wrote.

