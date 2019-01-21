﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  NZ Vs IND: Indian Batting Line-Up Is Not Just About Kohli, Taylor Warns Kiwi Team-Mates

NZ Vs IND: Indian Batting Line-Up Is Not Just About Kohli, Taylor Warns Kiwi Team-Mates

The first of five ODIs will be played on January 23 (Wednesday) at Napier. India will also play a three-match T20I series after the ODIs.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 January 2019
NZ Vs IND: Indian Batting Line-Up Is Not Just About Kohli, Taylor Warns Kiwi Team-Mates
Composite - File Photos
NZ Vs IND: Indian Batting Line-Up Is Not Just About Kohli, Taylor Warns Kiwi Team-Mates
outlookindia.com
2019-01-21T15:16:34+0530
Also Read

Ahead of the upcoming New Zealand-India limited-overs series, Ross Taylor has warned his Kiwi team-mates not to lose sight of the larger picture while focusing on rival captain Virat Kohli.

Taylor, 34, said that Kohli is the currently the best ODI batsman in the world, but the Indian top-order is littered with excellent batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

"He's a sensational player, the best one-day player going around, quite easily.

"It's easy to get caught up in him. (But) you've got two pretty good openers at the top, Sharma and Dhawan, before he gets in," " Taylor told stuff.co.nz.

The Kiwi veteran has been in sublime form. He was the country's most prolific run-scorer in 2018 in ODIs. And he began the new year on a great note, scoring 281 runs against Sri Lanka in three innings.

The first of five ODIs will be played on January 23 (Wednesday) at Napier. India will also play a three-match T20I series after the ODIs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Ross Taylor Cricket India vs New Zealand Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : PM-Led Panel To Meet On CBI Director Selection, Here Is A List Of Probable Candidates
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters