Ahead of the upcoming New Zealand-India limited-overs series, Ross Taylor has warned his Kiwi team-mates not to lose sight of the larger picture while focusing on rival captain Virat Kohli.

Taylor, 34, said that Kohli is the currently the best ODI batsman in the world, but the Indian top-order is littered with excellent batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

"He's a sensational player, the best one-day player going around, quite easily.

"It's easy to get caught up in him. (But) you've got two pretty good openers at the top, Sharma and Dhawan, before he gets in," " Taylor told stuff.co.nz.

The Kiwi veteran has been in sublime form. He was the country's most prolific run-scorer in 2018 in ODIs. And he began the new year on a great note, scoring 281 runs against Sri Lanka in three innings.

The first of five ODIs will be played on January 23 (Wednesday) at Napier. India will also play a three-match T20I series after the ODIs.