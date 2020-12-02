India's Tour Of Australia: Sydney Cricket Ground Set To Have Capacity Crowd For Final AUS Vs IND T20I

December 02, 2020
Corona
In a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ODI series between Australia and India saw the return of spectators with restrictions

PTI 02 December 2020
The sun sets during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
AP Photo
The third T20 International between India and Australia is set to be played in front of a capacity crowd with the New South Wales (NSW) Government lifting restrictions on stadiums from December 7.

In a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ODI series between Australia and India saw the return of spectators with restrictions.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced that stadiums can move to 100 per cent capacity from December 7.

"From Monday, life will be very different in NSW," Berejiklian was quoted as saying by 'The Australian'.

This development means the third and final T20, slated to be played on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which was limited to 50 per cent of total capacity earlier, can now have a full house.

After the completion of the ODI series, that Australia won 2-1, the teams are set to compete in a three-match T20 series starting Friday.

The opening T20 will be played at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Friday followed by the second game in Sydney on Sunday.

AUS VS IND: Australia Move To Top Of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Table, India Sixth

