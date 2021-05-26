Indian Olympic Association Seeks Details Of Olympic-bound Vaccinated Athletes From National Federations

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has sought details from the national federations about the vaccinated athletes and officials, who are set to travel to Tokyo for the Summer Games, beginning July 23. (More Sports News)



IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said they need to submit the details to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by Thursday.



More than 90 Indian athletes across sports have so far qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.



The IOA has asked the National Sports Federations to respond to a questionnaire which has eight queries.



The queries include the number of athletes and officials who have been vaccinated, the date of their first jab and the date of the next dose along with name of vaccination used.



The NSFs also have to inform, "from which place/country your athletes and officials will go to Tokyo and how much time they would have spent in that country before going to Tokyo."



The national Olympic body has also asked if NSFs have made their athletes fully aware of the COVID protocols before departure and in Tokyo and if they are taking "extra and special precautions" for their athletes and officials.



The federations also need to inform the likely strength of their contingent and if any pre-Games training camps have been planned in Japan.



The vaccination details of the officials going to the Games as judges, umpires, referees, technical officials has also been sought.



The IOA had recently said that 148 athletes, including the Olympic-bound, have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.



Out of the 148 vaccinated athletes, 17 have got both the doses and 131 have received their first shot.



As per the details, 87 officials have got single dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 23 are fully vaccinated.



Besides this, 13 Tokyo Paralympic-bound athletes have got their first vaccine shot while two have received both doses. The Tokyo Paralympics are set to open on August 24.

