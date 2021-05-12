May 12, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India Vs New Zealand: Kiwi Wicketkeeper BJ Watling To Retire After England Tour

India Vs New Zealand: Kiwi Wicketkeeper BJ Watling To Retire After England Tour

BJ Watling could end his career on a high note by helping New Zealand win the ICC World Test Championship final against India next month

Omnisport 12 May 2021, Last Updated at 9:31 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Vs New Zealand: Kiwi Wicketkeeper BJ Watling To Retire After England Tour
BJ Watling holds the New Zealand Test dismissals record with 249 catches - excluding 10 as a fielder - and eight stumpings, more than any other current Test gloveman.
Courtesy: Twitter (@BLACKCAPS)
India Vs New Zealand: Kiwi Wicketkeeper BJ Watling To Retire After England Tour
outlookindia.com
2021-05-12T09:31:09+05:30

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling will retire after the upcoming tour of England. (More Cricket News)

Watling had been considering his options and has decided to call time on his career following two Tests against England - the first of which starts at Lord's on June 2 - and the ICC World Test Championship final versus India at the Ageas Bowl June 18-22

The 35-year-old has played in 73 Test since making his debut as an opening batsman in 2009 and will break Adam Parore's record number of appearances by a Black Caps keeper of 67 if he plays in all three matches in England.

READ: WTC Final And India Vs England Test Series - Full Schedule

Watling said: "It's the right time. It's been a huge honour to represent New Zealand and in particular wear the Test baggy.

"Test cricket really is the pinnacle of the game and I've loved every minute of being out there in the whites with the boys. Sitting in the changing rooms having a beer with the team after five days' toil is what I'll miss the most.

"Although I've had to make this announcement ahead of the tour to England, my focus is very much on the three Tests ahead and preparing to perform in them.

"This tour will be a challenge on a few levels and we know as a team we will need to be at the very top of our game if we want to succeed."

Watling holds the New Zealand Test dismissals record with 249 catches - excluding 10 as a fielder - and eight stumpings, more than any other current Test gloveman.

Tim Southee has enjoyed the most fruitful bowler-keeper partnership with Watling, who has been involved in 73 dismissals for the paceman. Fellow seamers Trent Boult and Neil Wagner have seen Watling pouch catches off their bowling 55 and 53 times respectively.

He has scored eight centuries in the longest format, with a career-best 205 coming against England at Bay Oval in November 2019.

Watling has also played in 28 ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Ronald Koeman Understands Questions About His Barcelona Future After Levante Capitulation

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport BJ Watling Retirement Cricket India vs New Zealand New Zealand national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos