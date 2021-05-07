World Test Championship And India Vs England Test Series - Full Schedule

India will have a busy summer in England as the team will first play the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand in Southampton which will be followed by a full 5-match Test series against hosts England. India Full Squad | News

India booked a showdown with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final when they defeated England 3-1 in the Test series. The win gave India 72.2 percentage point helping them enter the final as the number 1 side in the world. New Zealand were assured of a place in the final much earlier with 70 percentage points.

After the WTC final in Southampton, India will play first Test against England from August 4 to 8 at Nottingham, followed by second Test match at Lord’s from August 12 to 16. The third Test will be at Leeds from August 25 to 29, followed by fourth Test in London Oval from September 2 to 6. The fifth and the final Test will be played in Manchester from September 10 to 14.

India’s Tour of England Full Schedule:

World Test Series Final Vs New Zealand, Southampton, June 18 to June 22

5-match Test series against England

1st Test Match, Nottingham, August 4 to August 8 2nd Test, Lord’s London, August 12 to August 16 3rd Test, Leeds, August 25 to August 29 4th Test, London Oval, September 2 to September 6 5th Test, Manchester, September 10 to September 14

