India captain Virat Kohli notched up his 41st ODI hundred as India looked to seal the five-match series on Friday at Ranchi.

During his 95-ball 123-run knock, the 30-year-old produced some stunning shots.

Sample this. No one's stopping that.

Seriously, this is to a bloke who was near untouchable in his first spell.#Kohli pic.twitter.com/blueEWGRx1 — Tom O'Neil (@thomasjameoneil) March 8, 2019

He finally got out in the 38th over, bowled by Adam Zampa. He hit 16 fours and a six.

In the process, the 30-year-old recorded hosts of records.

Here are some:

- most hundreds in India-Australia ODIs in India (8);

- 19th hundred as India captain;

- When at 27, he became the fourth Indian captain to score 4000 ODI runs after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni;

- Fastest to 4000 ODI runs as a captain (63 innings). The previous record belonged to AB de Villiers (77);

- He also has the most 100s after 225 ODIs. Next most is by Hashim Amla (27 in 174 ODIs).

Earlier, he asked the Aussies to bat. Australia rode on the huge opening stand between skipper Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja to put up the highest ODI total at the venue.

India need 314 runs to seal the five-match series.