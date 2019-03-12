﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs Australia: Fans May Get To Relive Ashton Turner's Brutality In Delhi

India Vs Australia: Fans May Get To Relive Ashton Turner's Brutality In Delhi

The 26-year-old hit 84 off 43 balls to help Australia register a series-leveling win at Mohali

Outlook Web Bureau 12 March 2019
India Vs Australia: Fans May Get To Relive Ashton Turner's Brutality In Delhi
AP Photo
India Vs Australia: Fans May Get To Relive Ashton Turner's Brutality In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2019-03-12T16:34:51+0530
Also Read

Come Sunday and fans may get to relive the brutality of Ashton Turner, the Aussie sensation who helped the visitors chase down India's mammoth total of 358/9 at Mohali on Friday.

Delhi's smallish Feroz Shah Kotla ground will be a perfect setting for someone who hits sixes for fun. The 26-year-old is still an unknown entity in world cricket even though he was one of the stars in the Big Bash League earlier in the season.

But that unbeaten 43-ball knock which yielded 84 runs has made the Perth resident a global star, winning new fans in India, where he will continue to ply his trade.

The batting all-rounder will team up with fellow Aussie Steve Smith when he turns up for Rajasthan Royals in his maiden IPL campaign.

Royals doled out INR 50 lakhs to get the services of the Aussie all-rounder during players auction earlier this year.

He was not the first choice all-rounder, but an injury to Marcus Stoinis gave him the chance to represent Australia.

He made ODI debut in the series opener on March 2 at Hyderabad. He already played five T20Is.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ashton Turner Delhi Cricket India vs Australia Cricket - IPL Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mayawati Says No Electoral Alliance With Congress In Any State For Lok Sabha Polls
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters