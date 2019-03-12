Come Sunday and fans may get to relive the brutality of Ashton Turner, the Aussie sensation who helped the visitors chase down India's mammoth total of 358/9 at Mohali on Friday.

Delhi's smallish Feroz Shah Kotla ground will be a perfect setting for someone who hits sixes for fun. The 26-year-old is still an unknown entity in world cricket even though he was one of the stars in the Big Bash League earlier in the season.

But that unbeaten 43-ball knock which yielded 84 runs has made the Perth resident a global star, winning new fans in India, where he will continue to ply his trade.

The batting all-rounder will team up with fellow Aussie Steve Smith when he turns up for Rajasthan Royals in his maiden IPL campaign.

Royals doled out INR 50 lakhs to get the services of the Aussie all-rounder during players auction earlier this year.

He was not the first choice all-rounder, but an injury to Marcus Stoinis gave him the chance to represent Australia.

He made ODI debut in the series opener on March 2 at Hyderabad. He already played five T20Is.