India Vs Australia Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC U-19 World Cup Quarter-Final Match

India have been superb in all the three departments and have played to their tag of defending champions. And Indian colts will look to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing Under-19 cricket World Cup and will definitely start as the favourites when they take on Australia in the Super League quarter-final at Senwes Park on Tuesday. Australia will have to bring out their A-game and make sure they don't falter on any front to beat 4-times champions India. (More Cricket News)

What happened so far?

Last Friday, India had marched into the quarterfinals after they defeated New Zealand by 44 runs (via DLS) at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Before that, they had registered comprehensive victories in their first two group stage games against Sri Lanka and Japan.

Australia, on the other hand, have not been able to play to their potential. They suffered a crushing defeat against West Indies in their first game. However, they came back strongly in the next one against Nigeria, registering a 10-wicket win. And against England, they came from nowhere to beat England.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Match: India U19 vs Australia U19, Super League Quarter-Final 1

Date: January 28 (Tuesday)

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

TV Channels Guide: India - Star Sports (3/HD); UK - Sky Sports; South Africa - SuperSport; New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ; Australia - Fox Sports; Pakistan - PTV Sports; Bangladesh - Gazi TV (GTV), Star Sports; Sri Lanka - SLRC (Channel Eye), Star Sports; Afghanistan - Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA); USA - Willow TV; UAE - E-Vision; Canada - Willow TV Canada; Caribbean - ESPN Caribbean; Asia Pacific - Digicel; Hong Kong - Star Cricket.

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Willow TV, SuperSport, Now TV, Sky Go, Foxtel Sports, OSN Play, Wavo, ESPN, Foxtel NOW, Fan Pass

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vc & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (c), Lachlan Hearne, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans.