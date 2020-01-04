U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Squads, Groups, When And Where To Watch

Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg will lead defending champions India in the ICC Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup 2020. The Board of Control for Control in India (BCCI) on December 2 named him captain of a 15-member squad for the tournament to be held in South Africa. The 19-year-old Garg, a right-handed top-order batsman, has a first-class double hundred and a List A century to his name. (More Cricket News)
16 teams will compete in the 13th edition of the Youth World Cup and they are split into four groups. India are placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super League stage.
Read: How India Became The Most Successful Team
India are the most successful team in the tournament, having won four titles till date, including the last edition in 2018, when they beat Australia by eight wickets in the final and remained unbeaten in the tournament.
The tournament begins with hosts South Africa facing Afghanistan.
Read: Seeds Of Kohli's Stardom Were Sown At Youth World Cup
The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate championship.
Groups:
Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan
Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria
Group C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Scotland
Group D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada
TV Channels Guide: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD, Star Sports Hindi/HD
Live Streaming: Hotstar, Willow TV, SuperSport, Now TV, Sky Go, Foxtel Sports, OSN Play, Wavo, ESPN, Foxtel NOW, Fan Pass
Complete Schedule:
All the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 matches will begin at 01:30 PM IST (08:00 AM GMT, 10:00 AM LOCAL)
Date: January 17, 2020
Match: South Africa U19 vs Afghanistan U19, 1st Match, Group D
Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Date: January 18, 2020
Match: Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 2nd Match, Group C
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Date: January 18, 2020
Match: New Zealand U19 vs Japan U19, 3rd Match, Group A
Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
Date: January 18, 2020
Match: United Arab Emirates U19 vs Canada U19, 4th Match, Group D
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Date: January 18, 2020
Match: Australia U19 vs West Indies U19, 5th Match, Group B
Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Date: January 19, 2020
Match: India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 7th Match, Group A
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Date: January 19, 2020
Match: Pakistan U19 vs Scotland U19, 6th Match, Group C
Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
Date: January 20, 2020
Match: England U19 vs West Indies U19, 8th Match, Group B
Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Date: January 20, 2020
Match: Australia U19 vs Nigeria U19, 9th Match, Group B
Venue: Country Club B Field, Kimberley
Date: January 21, 2020
Match: Bangladesh U19 vs Scotland U19, 10th Match, Group C
Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
Date: January 21, 2020
Match: India U19 vs Japan U19, 11th Match, Group A
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Date: January 22, 2020
Match: New Zealand U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 15th Match, Group A
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Date: January 22, 2020
Match: Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 14th Match, Group C
Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
Date: January 22, 2020
Match: Afghanistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 13th Match, Group D
Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
Date: January 22, 2020
Match: South Africa U19 vs Canada U19, 12th Match, Group D
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Date: January 23, 2020
Match: Australia U19 vs England U19, 16th Match, Group B
Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Date: January 23, 2020
Match: West Indies U19 vs Nigeria U19, 17th Match, Group B
Venue: Country Club B Field, Kimberley
Date: January 24, 2020
Match: India U19 vs New Zealand U19, 20th Match, Group A
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Date: January 24, 2020
Match: Afghanistan U19 vs Canada U19, 19th Match, Group D
Venue: North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
Date: January 24, 2020
Match: Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 18th Match, Group C
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Date: January 25, 2020
Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Japan U19, 21st Match, Group A
Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
Date: January 25, 2020
Match: Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19, 22nd Match, Group C
Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
Date: January 25, 2020
Match: South Africa U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 23rd Match, Group D
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Date: January 25, 2020
Match: England U19 vs Nigeria U19, 24th Match, Group B
Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Date: January 27, 2020
Match: Plate Quarter-Final 2
Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
Date: January 27, 2020
Match: Plate Quarter-Final 1
Venue: North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
Date: January 28, 2020
Match: Super League Quarter-Final 1
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Date: January 28, 2020
Match: Plate Quarter-Final 3
Venue: North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
Date: January 28, 2020
Match: Plate Quarter-Final 4
Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
Date: January 29, 2020
Match: Super League Quarter-Final 2
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Date: January 30, 2020
Match: Plate Semi-Final 2
Venue: North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
Date: January 30, 2020
Match: Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1
Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
Date: January 30, 2020
Match: Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1
Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
Date: January 30, 2020
Match: Super League Quarter-Final 3
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Date: January 31, 2020
Match: Super League Quarter-Final 4
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Date: January 31, 2020
Match: Plate Semi-Final 2
Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Date: February 01, 2020
Match: 13th Place Playoff
Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
Date: February 01, 2020
Match: 15th Place Playoff
Venue: North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
Date: February 01, 2020
Match: 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Date: February 02, 2020
Match: 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 2
Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
Date: February 02, 2020
Match: 1th Place Playoff
Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Date: February 03, 2020
Match: Plate Final
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Date: February 04, 2020
Match: Super League Semi-Final 1
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Date: February 05, 2020
Match: 7th Place Playoff
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Date: February 06, 2020
Match: Super League Semi-Final 2
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Date: February 07, 2020
Match: 5th Place Playoff
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Date: February 08, 2020
Match: 3rd Place Playoff
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Date: February 03, 2020
Match: Final
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Squads:
India: Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.
Afghanistan (announced on December 8, 2019): Farhan Zakhil (c), Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Fazal Haque, Imran Mir, Jamshid Miralikhil, Abid Mohammadi, Ishaq Mohammadi (wk), Asif Musazai, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Ibrahim Zadran,
Rahmanullah Zadran, Zohaib Zamankhil
Australia (announced on December 13, 2019): Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Lachlan Hearne, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans
Bangladesh (announced on December 21, 2019): Akbar Ali (c), Towhid Hridoy (vc), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin
Canada (announced on December 18, 2019): Ashtan Deosammy (c), Harmandeep Singh Bedi, Benjamin Calitz, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Gurjot Gosal, Rishiv Joshi, Muhammad Kamal, Akhil Kumar, Nicholas Manohar, Mihir Patel, Randhir Sandhu, Eshan Sensarma, Raqib Shamsudeen, Ayush Verma, Udaybir Walia
England (announced on December 23, 2019): George Balderson (c), Kasey Aldridge, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Harry Duke, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jack Haynes, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Hamidullah Qadri, Sam Young
Japan (announced on December 9, 2019): Marcus Thurgate (c, wk), Neel Date (vc), Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate
New Zealand (announced on December 21, 2019): Jesse Tashkoff (c), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Rhys Mariu, William O'Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Oliver White
Nigeria (announced on December 7, 2019): Sylvester Okpe (c), Mohameed Taiwo (vc), Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho, Miracle Akhigbe, Shehu Audu, Oche Boniface, Isaac Danladi, Miracle Ikaige, Akhere Isesele, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Samuel Mba, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh
Pakistan (announced on December 6, 2019): Rohail Nazir (c, wk), Haider Ali (vc), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah (replaced by Mohammad Wasim), Mohammad Shehzad
Scotland (announced on December 13, 2019): Angus Guy (c), Daniel Cairns, Jamie Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Ben Davidson, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Callum Grant, Rory Hanley, Tom Mackintosh, Durness Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Liam Naylor, Charlie Pee, Kess Sajjad, Uzzair Shah
South Africa (announced on December 10, 2019): Bryce Parsons (c), Khanya Cotani (vc), Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Andrew Louw, Levert Manje, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheku Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren
United Arab Emirates (announced on December 10, 2019): Aryan Lakra (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chathiyan Dashan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Osama Hassan, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon
West Indies (announced on November 25, 2019): Kimani Melius (c), Kelvon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Nyeem Young
Zimbabwe (announced on December 8, 2019): Dion Myers (c), Wesley Madhevere (vc), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete
'Are You India's PM Or Pakistan's Ambassador?': Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At Narendra Modi
'Harsh Retaliation Is Waiting': Iran's Supreme Leader After US Airstrike Kills Its Top General
Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill 'Abuses' Umpire, Gets Decision Overturned; Delhi Cricket Team Walk Off In Protest - Report
'Won't Move Back An Inch' To Revoke CAA, Says Amit Shah; Accuses Congress Of 'Spreading Misinformation'
Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Which Car To Buy?
Ind-Ra Further Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast For FY20 To 5.6%
Skoda Kodiaq Scout Launched In India At Rs 34 Lakh
India's GDP Growth Slips To 4.5% In July-September, Lowest In 6 Years