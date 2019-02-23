Ahead of Sunday's tour opener, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey claimed that the visitors have the advantage over India in the shortest format of the game thanks to the recent Big Bash League (BPL) Down Under.

India will host Australia in a seven-match limited-overs series involving two T20Is and five ODIs, starting with the first of the 20-over matches on Sunday at Visakhapatnam.

Unlike the Indians, most in the Aussie ranks have featured in the BBL, which was won by the Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades. Finch is also the captain of Australian white-ball captain.

"The guys have had their Big Bash campaign just finished and they're in T20 mode so we'll hit the two T20s and then get stuck into the five one-dayers", the 27-year-old told cricket.com.au.

Nine of Australia's 15 man squad for the T20 series played at least eleven BBL matches in the 2018-19 edition. Six players in Australia's squad featured in this year's Big Bash final.

"The confidence is up for all the players and we're really excited now to get playing, get stuck into the Indians," he said.

With Cricket World Cup months away, the focus, however, was on the fifty-over format.

"I think the guys coming off the Big Bash have played a lot of T20 cricket and I think we'll treat these as some pretty big games of T20 cricket leading into the World Cup next year in Australia," Carey added.

Last time the two teams faced off in the format, they shared the spoils 1-1 Down Under in December with rain playing spoilsport.

"Any opportunity we get to play T20 it's T20 mode, which hopefully will start off our tour really well... (It's) some exciting cricket, go out there and play fearless and have some freedom and get stuck into these guys," he stated.

The left-handed batsman has so far played nine ODIs and 19 T20Is, scoring 246 and 125 runs respectively.