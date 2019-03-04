India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Likely XIs, Live Streaming, TV Guide, Date, Time And Venue

India's fine-tuning for the 2019 Cricket World Cup will continue when the Men in Blue take on Australia in the second ODI in one of their favourites hunting grounds.

The Virat Kohli-led outfit cantered to an emphatic six-wicket win over the visitors in the first of the five-match series on Saturday at Hyderabad with veteran wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav proving their worth, while chasing a tricky target.

And India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination, but in a World Cup year, teams are supposed to do all sorts of experiments, including searching for the right combination.

For the Aussies, the arrival of Shaun Marsh has no doubt boosted their squad, and the all-rounder is expected to be drafted in the playing XI straight away.

All You Need To Know About The Match

Match: India Vs Australia, 2nd of five-match ODI series

Date: March 5 (Wednesday)

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Key Facts

- India have never lost against Australia at the venue, winning all three previous meetings;

- The venue has hosted only eight ODIs so far, with teams batting first winning only twice;

- Average scores at the venue: 261 in first, 236 in second;

- In the last ten ODIs, India have won eight and lost two. And its reverse for the Aussies, winning two and losing eight in the same number of matches;

- India and Australia are currently tied at 26 wins each in 57 ODIs played between the two sides in India. There were five no results too;

- In the last ten meetings, India have won seven times while Aussies have won two with one match ending as no result.

Likely XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Siddarth Kaul

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Andrew Tye