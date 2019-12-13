December 13, 2019
Poshan
IND Vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Likely To Miss ODIs Against West Indies

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the second Indian player, after Shikhar Dhawan, to be pulled out of the ODI series against the West Indies

Outlook Web Bureau 13 December 2019
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Indian team-mates.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-12-13T16:28:32+0530

India are likely to miss the services of mercurial pacers, Bhuvneswhar Kumar during the three-match ODI series against the visiting West Indies. He will be the second player to pull out of the series after opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was replaced by Mayank Agarwal.

According to a report, the selectors are awaiting a final word from the Indian team's medical staff, and likely to name a replacement for Bhuvnewshar before the first ODI in Chennai on December 15.

The 29-year-old made a comeback in the just concluded T20I series against the Windies, which India won 2-1, from an injury lay-off.

He had limped out of India vs Pakistan World Cup match in Manchester because of a hamstring strain and has since been struggling to gain full match fitness.

This iwill be another set-back for the bowler and the team.

Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur are the strong contenders to replace Bhuvneswhar in the ODI squad.

