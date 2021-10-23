Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad For India Clash

Pakistan have lost all their five encounters against India in T20 World Cups so far and would like to break the jinx when the arch-rivals face-off on Sunday.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad For India Clash
Pakistan Captain Babar Azam has a huge task at hand when they face India in T20 World Cup Super 12 clash on Sunday. | File photo

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad For India Clash
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T14:28:57+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 2:28 pm

Pakistan have announced their 12-member squad for the T20 World Cup Super 12 opener against arch-rivals India to be played in Dubai on Sunday. Surprisingly, Pakistan have left out wicketkeeper and 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed against India. (More Cricket News)

The Babar Azam-led side had a mixed bag in the T20 warm-ups winning one and losing one. On the other hand, India are in great form having both their warm-up games against England and Australia in commanding fashion.

Pakistan's 12-member squad vs India: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali. 

More to follow...

