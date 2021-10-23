IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad For India Clash

Pakistan have announced their 12-member squad for the T20 World Cup Super 12 opener against arch-rivals India to be played in Dubai on Sunday. Surprisingly, Pakistan have left out wicketkeeper and 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed against India. (More Cricket News)

The Babar Azam-led side had a mixed bag in the T20 warm-ups winning one and losing one. On the other hand, India are in great form having both their warm-up games against England and Australia in commanding fashion.

Pakistan's 12-member squad vs India: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali.

