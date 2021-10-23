IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Live Streaming Of India Vs Pakistan - Full Details Of Where To Watch Live

India will be starting their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a Super 12 encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. The IND vs PAK match can be seen live in the Indian sub-continent on TV as well as digital devices. For Indians, the match can be seen on live streaming from 7:30 PM IST. (IND v PAK PREVIEW)

India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all the matches were won under MS Dhoni, who is there in UAE as the mentor of the Indian national cricket team, led by Virat Kohli. (INDIA KEY PLAYERS)

The India vs Pakistan match will start at 7:30 PM IST and we telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. (SUPER SUNDAY)

Form wise, India are looking good with wins against England and Australia in warm-up games. India's batting looked very strong in both games. As far as Pakistan are concerned, they won against the West Indies but lost against South Africa in the practice games.