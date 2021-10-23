Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
India Vs Pakistan, El Clasico Headline Mouthwatering Sunday In Sports - Watch Live Streaming

The fourth Sunday of October 2021 will offer a feast for sports fans. The T20 World Cup 2021 clash between India vs Pakistan will be one of them. Get live streaming details.

Fans will be spoilt for choices on a lazy Sunday night with as many as five biggest sporting encounters happening in different parts of the world. | BCCI

2021-10-23T18:17:09+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 6:17 pm

Sports lovers will be spoilt for choice on Sunday, October 24. At a time when there is so much negativity due to the Covid-19 pandemic around the world, Sunday’s blockbuster India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash and a slew of football matches, including the famous El Clasico, will bring smiles to the faces of sports lovers for the first time since COVID struck in March 2020.  (More Cricket News)

Here are the big-ticket sports events on October 24 and live streaming and live telecast details:

La Liga - El Clasico Sans Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

It will be for the first time in close to two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won’t be a part of La Liga's El Clasico when Real Madrid square off against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday evening. While Real Madrid have been able to hang on to a top-three spot, Barcelona are at a rare seventh spot in La Liga. (More Football News)

Ronaldo had already moved out of La Liga in 2019, while Messi along with Sergio Ramos left Barcelona this year to set up new homes at Paris Saint-Germain. With none of the stars present on Sunday, the high-octane clash may see an emergence of a new star in La Liga.

Kick-off: 7:45 PM IST

Fans can watch live streaming of El Clasico live on MTV and VootSelect

Ligue 1- Star-Studded PSG Take On Marseille

Lionel Messi is slowly adapting to his new life at Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentina star will be looking to make a mark when the former champions meet Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 at Stade Velodrome. With Sergio Ramos unlikely to feature on Sunday too, the onus will be on the likes of Messi, Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Kick-off: 12:15 AM IST (October 25)

Live streaming of Ligue 1 will be available on Voot and JioTV app

Serie A - Juventus Face Inter Milan

In another derby, former champions Juventus will lock horns against Inter Milan in San Siro. With five wins from eight games, defending champions Inter Milan are placed third in the table while Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus are lying seventh with four wins from eight games.

Kick-off: 12:15 AM IST (October 25)

Live streaming of the Serie A 2021-22 in India is available on Voot and Jio TV

English Premier League: Manchester United vs Liverpool – Battle Of Reds

Two of the biggest English Premier League giants – Manchester United and Liverpool – will face off at the iconic Old Trafford on Sunday night. While Manchester United are coming from a morale-boosting Champions League 3-2 win against Atalanta, Liverpool are on a high after dismantling Watford 5-0 in Premier League and eking a 3-2 victory against Atletico Madrid in Champions League.

Kick-off: 9:00 PM IST

Watch Live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla. Live streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan – Mother of all battles

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 blockbuster clash in Dubai is the ultimate 'war' in cricket. For the record, India have been beaten Pakistan in all their World Cup (ODIs and T20s) clashes so far. In T20 World Cups, India have a 5-0 head-to-head record and will aim to make it 6-0 on Sunday.

Starts: 7.30 PM IST

Watch live on: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar

Koushik Paul Dubai Old Trafford, Manchester Paris Barcelona Cricket Football India national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Serie A Ligue 1 English Premier League (EPL) India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 La Liga FC Barcelona Manchester United Juventus Inter Milan Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Marseille Liverpool Real Madrid Sports
