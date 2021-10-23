IND Vs PAK In T20s: India Have Edge Over Pakistan - Statistical Highlights

Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
So far India have won all their five matches against Pakistan in T20 World Cups since 2007 - all of them under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest individual score in an India vs Pakistan T20 clash. | File photo

2021-10-23T17:19:19+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 5:19 pm

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Super 12 Group 2 stage clash at Dubai on Sunday. India have won six, lost one and tied one in eight T20 Internationals played against Pakistan so far. (More Cricket News)

The Men in Blue have won four and lost one in the last five matches played against Pakistan. India have also never lost to Pakistan in a T20 World Cups and lead the head-to-head 5-0. One of their wins came in a bowl out after the match ended in a tie in the 2007 World T20.

The last meeting between these two sides happened in the 2016 World Cup at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as India cruised to six wickets victory.

Indian Vs Pakistan In T20 Internationals:

Venue-Played-India won-Pakistan won-Tied

In Bangladesh 2-2-0-0
In India 3-2-1-0
In South Africa 2-1-0-1
In Sri Lanka 1-1-0-0
Total 8-6-1-1
In T20 World Cups 5-4-0-1

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 192/5 in 20 overs at Ahmedabad (2012)

Pakistan: 181/7 in 20 overs at Ahmedabad (2012)

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 133/9 in 20 overs at Bengaluru (2012)

Pakistan: 83 all out in 17.3 overs at Dhaka (2016)

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

India: 78 not out by Virat Kohli at Colombo (2012)

Pakistan: 61  by Mohammed Hafeez at Bengaluru (2012)

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES:

India: 3/8 by Hardik Pandya at Dhaka (2016)
Pakistan: 4/18 by Mohammed Asif at Durban (2007)

