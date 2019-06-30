﻿
Rohit Sharma was not at his best but still managed to grind out a hundred as India chase a tall target of 338 against England in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at Edgbaston

Outlook Web Bureau 30 June 2019
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century during their ICC Cricket World Cup match against England in Birmingham, England on June 30, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-06-30T22:18:19+0530

Rohit Sharma scored a gritty hundred to keep India's chase of England's 337 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday, thus becoming the first batsman to score three tons in this tournament.

He reached 100 in 105 balls with a double off the fourth ball of 35th over, bowled by Liam Plunkett. But the India vice-captain perished soon after his 25th ODI ton, caught behind off Chris Woakes off the first ball of the 37th over.

The right-handed batsman has now 440 runs in six innings.

Here are some reactions:

Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, England top-order batsman Joe Root and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson have two centuries so far in the tournament.

Rohit is the second Indian, after former captain Sourav Ganguly in 2003, to hit three tons in a single edition of World Cup.  Aussies Mark Waugh (1996) and Matthew Hayden (2007) are other batsmen to hit three tons, while the record for most hundreds in a World Cup belongs to Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (four) in 2015.

