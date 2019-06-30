Rohit Sharma scored a gritty hundred to keep India's chase of England's 337 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday, thus becoming the first batsman to score three tons in this tournament.

(LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)

He reached 100 in 105 balls with a double off the fourth ball of 35th over, bowled by Liam Plunkett. But the India vice-captain perished soon after his 25th ODI ton, caught behind off Chris Woakes off the first ball of the 37th over.

The right-handed batsman has now 440 runs in six innings.

Here are some reactions:

It’s the same Rohit sharma who was batting before and it’s the same Rohit sharma who’s batting now yeah ! Hitman you beauty ðÂÂ¥³ #world class @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 30, 2019

Interesting; no big celebration from #hitman @ImRo45 ; he knows he has a lot more to do...? #topknocksofar — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) June 30, 2019

Rohit Sharma has completed 1000 International runs in 2019 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥ pic.twitter.com/ubOzvv46RH — PraBoss SJV (@SJV061198) June 30, 2019

Rohit Sharma is the only player in this worldcup to score 3 centuries



Hitman ðÂÂÂÂ¥ #ENGvIND #cwc19 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ObTNDSFHXw — vinay vk ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@PuLL_ShoT) June 30, 2019

The numbers keep adding up for @ImRo45. Top knock bro, It’s crucial for India! #INDvENG #CWC19 — Suresh RainaðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) June 30, 2019

Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, England top-order batsman Joe Root and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson have two centuries so far in the tournament.

Rohit is the second Indian, after former captain Sourav Ganguly in 2003, to hit three tons in a single edition of World Cup. Aussies Mark Waugh (1996) and Matthew Hayden (2007) are other batsmen to hit three tons, while the record for most hundreds in a World Cup belongs to Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (four) in 2015.