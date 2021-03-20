IND Vs ENG: Dawid Malan Becomes Fastest-ever To Score 1000 T20I Runs

England batsman Dawid Malan on Saturday became the fastest to score 1000 runs in Twenty20 International cricket. The 33-year-old achieved the feat during the fifth and final T20I match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Chasing a big target of 225 runs in the winner-take-all series finale, Malan joined opener Jos Buttler in the centre as early as the third ball of the England innings. The duo then added 130 runs for the second wicket in 82 balls before Buttler's departure in the 13th over.

Malan, batting in his 24th innings, however, continued batting and in the process crossed the 1000-run mark and broke Pakistan captain Babar Azam's (26) record.

India captain Virat Kohli, who scored 80 off 52 earlier in the match, is third fastest, ahead of Australia captain Aaron Finch and India opener KL Rahul -- both on 29.

Previous quickest for England were Kevin Pietersen and Alex Hales, with both reaching in 32 innings each.

Malan finally got out for 68 off 46.

