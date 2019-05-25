ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: The Rose Bowl, Hampshire

Located between the famous M27 motorway and Telegraph Woods, this venue will host World Cup matches for the first time in 2019.

Pitch: It's known as a batting paradise and the average runs scored per over here is 5.51 – one of the highest in England. In the last ODI here, England beat Pakistan by 12 runs after posting 373/3, which is also the venue-high score, eclipsing New Zealand's 359/3 against the hosts in 2013. 65 by the United States against Australia is the lowest team total here.

Capacity: 17,000

Ends: Pavilion End, Northern End

CWC 2019 Matches (5): South Africa Vs India, South Africa Vs West Indies, England Vs West Indies, India Vs Afghanistan, Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)