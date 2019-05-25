ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: The Rose Bowl, Hampshire

﻿
The Rose Bowl is Hampshire is known as a batting paradise and the average runs scored per over here is 5.51 – one of the highest in England

25 May 2019
The Rose Bowl in Hampshire will host five matches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Located between the famous M27 motorway and Telegraph Woods, this venue will host World Cup matches for the first time in 2019. 

Pitch: It's known as a batting paradise and the average runs scored per over here is 5.51 – one of the highest in England. In the last ODI here, England beat Pakistan by 12 runs after posting 373/3, which is also the venue-high score, eclipsing New Zealand's 359/3 against the hosts in 2013. 65 by the United States against Australia is the lowest team total here. 

Capacity: 17,000
Ends: Pavilion End, Northern End
CWC 2019 Matches (5): South Africa Vs India, South Africa Vs West Indies, England Vs West Indies, India Vs Afghanistan, Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)

