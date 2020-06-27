Happy Birthday Dale Steyn: Remembering The South African Legend's 7-Wicket Haul Vs India

South African Pace Legend Dale Steyn turns 37 today, on June 27. Regarding as one of the greatest bowlers of all time, Steyn was named the Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2013, and also featured in Wisden Crickets of the Decade at the end of 2019.

Having retired from Test cricket in 2019, the bowler is now concentrating on limited overs cricket. From all his performances over the years, his seven-wicket Vs India is his most popular one.

Steyn was at his lethal best during a three-match Test series Vs India in February 2010, at Nagpur. After Hashim Amla's 253 and Jacques Kallis' 173, the Proteas declared at 558/6.

Steyn destroyed the Indian batting order to return with Test-best figures of 7-51. India, who made just 233 in the first innings, were put back into bat and Steyn celebrated three more wickets to finish with match figures of 10-108. The series was drawn at 1-1.

Here are some of the birthday wishes from his fans on Twitter:

HappyBirthday To One of the legendary bowler dale steyn*ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ@DaleSteyn62 Happy Birthday to you sir !!!#HappyBirthdayDalesteyn #DaleSteyn pic.twitter.com/5tI3HYKLvz — Anand AmanðÂÂÂ (@anandaman16) June 27, 2020

Happy birthday to the king of speed #DaleSteyn hope to see you again very soon on the field, you will see havoc on such batsmenðÂÂ¥♥ï¸Â @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/fEa5yw5zIp — Abhishek Kohli (@im_ur_abhi18) June 27, 2020

Hppy b'day styen gun#DaleSteyn

The bowler who dominated no 1 position fr many years ðÂÂÂ#styengun pic.twitter.com/2zHZBCaaj2 — Mayank Goyal (@MayankG63036976) June 27, 2020

Wishing South Africa's Steyn gun @DaleSteyn62 happy birthday.

And to the stumps he's broken over the years , may the Rest in Pieces. #happybirthdaysteyn #DaleSteyn pic.twitter.com/JiL2PQvR1B — ABde Fans Trends (@AbdeFansTrends) June 27, 2020

Happy Birthday to the greatest fast bowler of all time @DaleSteyn62

699 Intl. wickets ðÂÂ¥.

29 fifer

5 ten for .#DaleSteyn pic.twitter.com/yHAx7OFA4U — Virendra Reddy (@VirendraReddy3) June 27, 2020

Steyn is regarded as an aggressive out-and-out fast bowler capable of delivering at speeds in excess of 150 km/h. He is famous for swing, and is known for his competitiveness.