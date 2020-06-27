June 27, 2020
Poshan
Happy Birthday Dale Steyn: Remembering The South African Legend's 7-Wicket Haul Vs India

Having retired from Test cricket in 2019, Dale Steyn is now concentrating on limited-overs cricket.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 June 2020
Dale Steyn was at his lethal best during a three-match Test series Vs India in February 2010.
South African Pace Legend Dale Steyn turns 37 today, on June 27. Regarding as one of the greatest bowlers of all time, Steyn was named the Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2013, and also featured in Wisden Crickets of the Decade at the end of 2019.

Having retired from Test cricket in 2019, the bowler is now concentrating on limited overs cricket. From all his performances over the years, his seven-wicket Vs India is his most popular one.

Steyn was at his lethal best during a three-match Test series Vs India in February 2010, at Nagpur. After Hashim Amla's 253 and Jacques Kallis' 173, the Proteas declared at 558/6.

Steyn destroyed the Indian batting order to return with Test-best figures of 7-51. India, who made just 233 in the first innings, were put back into bat and Steyn celebrated three more wickets to finish with match figures of 10-108. The series was drawn at 1-1.

Here are some of the birthday wishes from his fans on Twitter:

Steyn is regarded as an aggressive out-and-out fast bowler capable of delivering at speeds in excess of 150 km/h. He is famous for swing, and is known for his competitiveness.

