April 05, 2021
Poshan
Former Gujarat DGP Shabir Hussein Appointed New BCCI Anti-corruption Unit Chief

Shabir Hussein Shekhadam Khandwawala retired as Gujarat DGP in December 2010.

PTI 05 April 2021
Former Gujarat DGP Shabir Hussein Shekhadam Khandwawala has taken over from Ajit Singh as the head of the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit. (More Cricket News)

Singh, a former DGP of Rajasthan, had joined in April 2018 and his term ended on March 31. He confirmed to PTI that he will be around for sometime to help his successor settle into the role.

Khandwawala, a 1973 batch IPS officer, has been appointed ahead of the IPL beginning April 9.

"It is a matter of a great honour that I am part of the BCCI which is the best run cricketing body in the world. Besides my expertise on security matters, what should help me in this role is my love for the game," Khandwawala, who is 70, told PTI.

"I also want to congratulate my predecessor for doing a fine a job and keeping Indian cricket's image clean," he added.

He retired as Gujarat DGP in December 2010. After that he was an advisor to the Essar Group for 10 years.

He has also been a part of the central government's Lokpal Search Committee, which was mandated to appoint the Lokpal.

On this occasion, the BCCI did not invite applications for the post.

The new ACU chief will be flying to Chennai on Wednesday. He also attended the final ODI between England and India last month to get an idea of how things work in the board.

