Euro 2020: France Forward Ousmane Dembele Out With Knee Injury

June 21, 2021
Dembele sustained the injury during a 30-minute appearance as a substitute before being replaced late in the team’s 1-1 draw with Hungary

Associated Press (AP) 21 June 2021, Last Updated at 5:42 pm
Hungary's Attila Fiola, right, challenges France's Ousmane Dembele during the Euro 2020 championship Group F match at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Tibor Illyes/Pool via AP
Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of the European Championship because of a knee injury, the French soccer federation said Monday.

France Team Profile | News

Dembele sustained the injury during a 30-minute appearance as a substitute before being replaced late in the team’s 1-1 draw with Hungary on Saturday.
The French team said Dembele had X-rays at a hospital in Budapest on Sunday.

"The length of recovery time needed is incompatible with keeping him in the squad," the team said.

Teams can replace injured goalkeepers but not outfield players once they have played their first match in the tournament.

Dembele’s exit means France coach Didier Deschamps will have only 25 players to choose from for the rest of Euro 2020. France leads Group F and will next face Portugal in Budapest on Wednesday.

Dembele plays for Barcelona. The French federation said its doctors talked with staff at the Spanish club before making the decision to release him.

 The 24-year-old Dembele was a member of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup. (AP)

Tokyo Olympics: Despite COVID-19 Risks Organisers To Allow 10,000 Local Fans In Venues

